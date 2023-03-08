It’s been almost a decade since the Association of Writers & Writing Programs last held its annual conference in Seattle.

Much has changed since the nation’s biggest gathering of authors, publishers, literary magazines and writing programs convened here in 2014: Seattle has gained UNESCO City of Literature status, marking us as one of the world’s preeminent literary destinations; the Seattle Convention Center has just completed an impressive $2 billion expansion; and the city somehow managed to emerge from pandemic-era lockdowns with more neighborhood independent bookstores than it had at the beginning.

(Full disclosure: I write about bookstores for The Times, and I am hosting a panel at AWP and reading at an AWP after-party event this week.)

Through Saturday, thousands of writers, professors, editors, poets, publishers and other literary-minded professionals will pack into the convention center to attend panels, readings and a mammoth book fair with hundreds of exhibitors.

(Last year’s AWP, which took place in Philadelphia, attracted 6,000 physical attendees, while nearly 15,000 people attended the final pre-pandemic AWP in Portland in 2019.)

Curious members of the general public who have not already paid hundreds of dollars for conference badges can purchase special Saturday-only passes for $25 at awpwriter.org. And everyone is invited to attend the dozens of off-site readings, parties and other informal AWP events happening at bars and bookstores across the Greater Seattle area.

For the publishing industry, AWP is the most important gathering of the year, an event where small publishers unroll their new slates of titles and publishers, and agents and literary magazines scout for exciting new talent. For Seattleites, AWP offers a unique opportunity to sample the very best of contemporary North American literature.

For a full conference schedule, see st.news/AWP. Here are several highlights, with some informal after-hours programming that is also worth your time.

AWP events at Seattle Convention Center

Convention badge required to attend

Beyond BTS and Squid Game: Korean Contemporary Poetry in Translation

Seattle poet Jeanine Walker takes part in a conversation about translating Korean poetry for American audiences. (9 a.m. Saturday, Room 437)

Comics Are the Future: Transformative Storytelling through Sequential Art

Seattle cartoonists Megan Kelso and Robyn Jordan join Seattle author Charles Johnson to discuss how comics storytelling is pushing the boundaries of literature. (9 a.m. Friday, Rooms 333-334)

Future Forward: Celebrating New Debuts during Copper Canyon’s 50th Anniversary

Over a half-century, Port Townsend’s Copper Canyon Press has published some of the biggest names in poetry, including Pablo Neruda, Carolyn Kizer and W.S. Merwin. This panel spotlights poets who will guide the press into its next 50 years. (10:35 a.m. Thursday, Rooms 328-329)

Hand to Stone: Fujitarō Kubota and James W. Washington, Jr. in Poetry and Prose

Former Washington state Poet Laureate Elizabeth Austen and Washington sculptor Kentaro Kojima join a discussion about Fujitarō Kubota, the creator of Seattle’s Kubota Garden, and James W. Washington Jr., the influential Seattle-area painter and sculptor. (10:35 a.m. Friday, Room 337)

Wanting: Women Writing About Desire

Seattle authors Sonora Jha, Margot Kahn and Nicole Hardy join Washington state Poet Laureate Rena Priest and literary sensation Kristen Arnett to discuss depictions of female desire. (12:10 p.m. Saturday, Terrace Suite II)

Weeping Women: La Llorona’s Presence in Modern Latinx and Chicanx Lore

La Llorona is an image of a weeping woman, often mourning her children on the banks of a river, which recurs in Latin American literature. Seattle author Kathleen Alcalá, who recently coedited an anthology about La Llorona, leads a discussion about the image and its meanings. (10:35 a.m. Saturday, Room 327)

Writing with Care: The Intersection of Memoir, Activism, and Caregiving

Four writers, including bestselling Seattle author Angela Garbes, discuss the intersection of caretaking, activism and writing. (1:45 p.m. Thursday, Rooms 447-448)

Off-site AWP programming

Free unless otherwise noted; see st.news/AWP-off-site to explore off-site events

An Evening of Modern Love

Six authors, including Shin Yu Pai and Theo Nestor, read the columns they wrote for The New York Times’ celebrated Modern Love column. (5:30 p.m. Friday; Porter, 1201 Second Ave., Seattle)

Celebrating the Elders / Great Pacific Northwest Poets

Local poets share some of their favorite poems by the Holy Trinity of Washington poetry: Richard Hugo, Kizer and Theodore Roethke. (5 p.m. Thursday; Blue Moon Tavern, 712 N.E. 45th St., Seattle)

Comics Night Out: It’s an Art Party

Georgetown solidifies its reputation as the comics capital of Seattle with a conversation about indie comics and an art reception celebrating comics featured in MUTHA Magazine. (8 p.m. Saturday; Fantagraphics Bookstore and Gallery, 1201 S. Vale St. (at Airport Way S.), Seattle

Inspired by Iceland: A Multimedia Poetry Reading

Four poets, including Seattle’s Sierra Nelson, share new poetry inspired by the geography and culture of Iceland. Read our preview of the event at st.news/AWP-Nordic for more. (6 p.m. Wednesday; $5; National Nordic Museum, 2655 N.W. Market St., Seattle)

My Beats Are Icky: A Poetry Reading

Authors, including Castro Luna, Keetje Kuipers and Robert Lashley, read poems inspired by the work of seminal Seattle rapper Sir Mix-a-Lot. (7 p.m. Friday; Frederick Holmes and Company, 309 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle)

Pacific Northwest Showcase

Local literary magazines Moss and Pacifica Literary Review join forces to present some of the best writers Seattle has to offer, including Paul Hlava-Ceballos, Dujie Tahat, Rebecca Brown and Megan Snyder-Camp. (7 p.m. Wednesday; Common Area Maintenance, 2125 Second Ave., Seattle)

Seismic: Seattle City of Literature Happy Hour

Former Seattle Poets Laureate Anastacia-Reneé, Castro Luna and Jourdan Imani Keith celebrate Seattle’s UNESCO designation with free food and drinks. (4 p.m. Saturday; Folio: The Seattle Athenaeum, 93 Pike St. No. 307, Seattle)

We the Indigenous: A City of Literature Celebration

Local Indigenous writers including Priest, Arianne True, Laura Da’, Rob Arnold and Scott Bentley share new work in a celebration of Seattle’s Native cultures. (6 p.m. Thursday; Hugo House, 1634 11th Ave., Seattle)