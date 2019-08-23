The Pacific Northwest likes to read, and what better way to get book suggestions than to ask around? In this new monthly feature, we’ll ask prominent Northwest residents what books they’re reading, rereading and recommending — and why.

This month: Seattle Times Executive Editor Michele Matassa Flores shares her picks.

What book are you reading now?

“So You Want to Talk About Race,” by Ijeoma Oluo. Our news staff is reading it as part of a discussion group that focuses on race, gender and other diversity issues, and I’m glad because it had been on my list and I hadn’t gotten to it yet. Wow. Her writing is very personal and accessible, and it packs a punch. It really gets you thinking, not just about society’s failings but about your own missteps and ignorance.

What book have you reread the most?

I’m not big on rereading books because my time for reading is so limited. But last year I did read “To Kill a Mockingbird” again for the first time since high school. It does make a difference, reading something from a different vantage point in your own life and in our cultural evolution.

What book do you recommend other people read and why?

“Becoming,” by Michelle Obama. She’s a wonderful storyteller who imparts a message without sounding preachy. And she sure has lived an interesting life.