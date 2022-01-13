The Plot Thickens

Last month, in sharing news about the upcoming television series based on Sue Grafton’s Kinsey Millhone series, I asked for recommendations for fictional detectives who’ve made the transition to the screen with their smarts and charm intact. And … did I get some answers. Clearly I need to consult readers of this column on all important matters henceforth. (Anyone bought a bang-up scented candle lately?) Here, in this special crowdsourced edition of The Plot Thickens, are book-to-streaming suggestions, all of them highly recommended. Note that not every streaming service offers every season of these titles; check around.

“ Agatha Christie’s Marple ” (streaming on BritBox, Acorn TV, Hoopla, Amazon Prime, others). Listing this one first as I just started watching it last weekend and it’s just ridiculously charming, sort of like watching “Escape to the Country” with a picturesque murder thrown in. (An awful lot of people seem to find themselves murdered in the adorable village of St. Mary Mead.) Geraldine McEwan plays Miss Marple, Christie’s beloved amateur detective, with a delicious slyness; I’m curious how Julia McKenzie, who took over the title role from the fourth season on, will pick up the reins.

” (streaming on BritBox, Acorn TV, Hoopla, Amazon Prime, others). Listing this one first as I just started watching it last weekend and it’s just ridiculously charming, sort of like watching “Escape to the Country” with a picturesque murder thrown in. (An awful lot of people seem to find themselves murdered in the adorable village of St. Mary Mead.) Geraldine McEwan plays Miss Marple, Christie’s beloved amateur detective, with a delicious slyness; I’m curious how Julia McKenzie, who took over the title role from the fourth season on, will pick up the reins. “ Agatha Christie’s Poirot ” (streaming on BritBox, Acorn TV, Hoopla, Amazon Prime and others). Many readers also suggested this sibling British series, featuring David Suchet as Christie’s dapper Belgian detective Hercule Poirot. Reader Ellen Sung called the casting of Suchet iconic — “so much so I can’t picture anyone else when I read the books.”

” (streaming on BritBox, Acorn TV, Hoopla, Amazon Prime and others). Many readers also suggested this sibling British series, featuring David Suchet as Christie’s dapper Belgian detective Hercule Poirot. Reader Ellen Sung called the casting of Suchet iconic — “so much so I can’t picture anyone else when I read the books.” “ Miss Marple ” (streaming on BritBox). Some of you preferred an earlier version of the Miss Marple mysteries, which aired on the BBC from 1984 to 1992 and featured Joan Hickson in the title role. “She was not the way I pictured Miss Marple, she was better,” wrote reader Bill Wiederkehr. “And her cold, calculating demeanor was impeccable.”

” (streaming on BritBox). Some of you preferred an earlier version of the Miss Marple mysteries, which aired on the BBC from 1984 to 1992 and featured Joan Hickson in the title role. “She was not the way I pictured Miss Marple, she was better,” wrote reader Bill Wiederkehr. “And her cold, calculating demeanor was impeccable.” “ Vera ” (streaming on BritBox, Acorn TV, Hoopla, Amazon Prime and others). Brenda Blethyn plays smart, wry Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope in this ongoing series (begun in 2011, and now up to 11 seasons) set in the northern English county of Northumberland and based on the series by Ann Cleeves. A number of readers cited both this series and “ Shetland ,” based on Cleeves’ books featuring Detective Jimmy Perez.

” (streaming on BritBox, Acorn TV, Hoopla, Amazon Prime and others). Brenda Blethyn plays smart, wry Detective Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope in this ongoing series (begun in 2011, and now up to 11 seasons) set in the northern English county of Northumberland and based on the series by Ann Cleeves. A number of readers cited both this series and “ ,” based on Cleeves’ books featuring Detective Jimmy Perez. “ Dalgliesh ” (streaming on Acorn TV). P.D. James’ cerebral, poetry-writing detective has made it to the screen before, in a series starring Roy Marsden, but reader Eloise Boyle prefers the new series on Acorn — “my absolute new favorite page to screen portrayal,” she wrote. “Marsden had the intellect, but Carvel has the melancholy and the poetry.”

” (streaming on Acorn TV). P.D. James’ cerebral, poetry-writing detective has made it to the screen before, in a series starring Roy Marsden, but reader Eloise Boyle prefers the new series on Acorn — “my absolute new favorite page to screen portrayal,” she wrote. “Marsden had the intellect, but Carvel has the melancholy and the poetry.” “ Bosch ” (streaming on Amazon Prime). Michael Connelly has written numerous novels featuring the elegantly named LAPD detective Harry (yes, it’s really Hieronymus) Bosch; now it’s a seven-season series. “That series (IMHO) seems to have made the transition relatively successfully,” wrote reader Bob Gannon. “In fact, the actor portraying the character (Titus Welliver) is just about what I would have expected from my ‘mind’s eye’ picture of him.”

” (streaming on Amazon Prime). Michael Connelly has written numerous novels featuring the elegantly named LAPD detective Harry (yes, it’s really Hieronymus) Bosch; now it’s a seven-season series. “That series (IMHO) seems to have made the transition relatively successfully,” wrote reader Bob Gannon. “In fact, the actor portraying the character (Titus Welliver) is just about what I would have expected from my ‘mind’s eye’ picture of him.” “ Inspector George Gently ” (streaming on Acorn TV, Hoopla, Amazon Prime and others). This one was new to me: an eight-season British police drama (begun in 2007) based on the novels of Alan Hunter. “The series paints an evocative picture of Northern England through the late sixties,” wrote reader Don Leiper.

” (streaming on Acorn TV, Hoopla, Amazon Prime and others). This one was new to me: an eight-season British police drama (begun in 2007) based on the novels of Alan Hunter. “The series paints an evocative picture of Northern England through the late sixties,” wrote reader Don Leiper. And a few more: the Dorothy L. Sayers mysteries with Edward Petherbridge as Lord Peter Wimsey and Harriet Walter as Harriet Vane; the German TV version of Donna Leon’s Comissario Brunetti series; the Jeremy Brett series of “Sherlock Holmes”; the Nero Wolfe mysteries with Timothy Hutton and Maury Chaykin; the Ian Rankin “Rebus” mysteries; the Henning Mankell “Wallander” series, both the British one starring Kenneth Branagh and the Swedish version starring Krister Henriksson.

There were more, but I’m late for tea time. (Wait, am I turning into Miss Marple?) But this is fun, so let’s try another round of recommendations — this time back to books. Since all this sprung from talk of Kinsey Millhone, how about this: Tell me your favorite American female fictional detective. I’m looking for a series to dive into, as it’s going to be raining for a while, and one can only reread Kinsey so many times. And January, as you know, goes down so much better with a good mystery.