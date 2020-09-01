The Pacific Northwest likes to read, and what better way to get book suggestions than to ask around? In this monthly feature, we ask prominent Northwest residents what books they’re reading, rereading and recommending — and why.

This month: Seattle R&B artist Parisalexa, one of the brightest lights in the Pacific Northwest’s burgeoning rhythm and blues scene, sounds off with her go-to literature picks.

Q: What book are you reading now?

A: “Proof Of Heaven” by Eben Alexander.

Q: What book have you reread the most?

A: Probably “The Lightning Thief” by Rick Riordan.

Q: What book do you recommend other people read and why?

A: “The Secret.” It’s an incredible book about manifestation and the law of attraction, teaching everyone that they have the power within themselves to control essentially everything in their life.