The Pacific Northwest likes to read, and what better way to get book suggestions than to ask around? In this monthly feature, we ask prominent Northwest residents what books they’re reading, rereading and recommending — and why.

This month: Stesha Brandon, a former bookseller and the literature and humanities programs manager for The Seattle Public Library.

What book are you reading now?

I’m always one of those people who reads a ton of things. I’m reading Julie Otsuka’s “The Swimmers.” That’s my grown-up book that I’m reading right now. I’m doing Book Bingo. Currently I have that as my blue book with a blue cover and it’s also a Peak Pick. For my visiting-a-childhood favorite, I’m listening to “From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler,” which is a favorite from when I was young, so I’m listening to that through Libro.fm.

What book have you reread the most?

That’s tricky because I read different books for different reasons. I’m a big fan of Jane Austen so I’ve probably read “Pride and Prejudice” 50 times. It’s a good comfort read and funny and when you’re in the mood for company who’s smart and incisive, I turn to her. For many years I would reread “Brideshead Revisited” by Evelyn Waugh. I would often reread it with Michael Chabon’s “The Mysteries of Pittsburgh,” because those books have beautiful resonance and both books are about finding yourself and sort of making your way in the world and coming to terms with adulthood so when I was younger, I often read those.

What book do you recommend other people read and why?

I just finished Gabrielle Zevin’s “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow.” It’s currently a Peak Pick here at the library so we have lots of copies of it and it is a really stunning exploration of friendship and the impact of success and it’s set in the video gaming world, but you don’t have to like video games — like I’m not a video game person, but I loved the book. I thought it was really interesting to explore how video games were a mode of storytelling. … I basically started it and couldn’t put it down. I read it in 24 hours.