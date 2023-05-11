Twenty-five years ago, librarian Nancy Pearl had an idea: What if all of Seattle read the same book?

That book was Russell Banks’ “The Sweet Hereafter” — “it’s the kind of book that when you finish it, you just want to talk about it,” Pearl remembered in a 2021 interview — and just like that, with co-founder Chris Higashi and a grant from the Readers Digest Foundation, a yearly citywide book club was launched.

The program was originally called If All of Seattle Read the Same Book, but soon the name was streamlined to Seattle Reads. Higashi, who took over the program after Pearl’s retirement, gave a TED Talk about Seattle Reads in 2010, emphasizing how reading is richer when shared. “We may all read the same book,” Higashi said, “but we all read a different book, because we bring our personal histories to the reading … People crave the stories and conversations that help us to make sense of other people, places and events.”

Other than the renaming, the program hasn’t changed all that much in a quarter century, said Stesha Brandon, literature and humanities program manager for Seattle Public Library, who’s assumed stewardship of the program since Higashi’s retirement in 2016: A book is selected, an author comes to town, readers gather. “We know that people come together and engage with literature through the program, and engage with one another,” she said, “and that can be community-building and community-changing.”

In 1998, citywide book clubs weren’t really a thing; Brandon said that Seattle’s is considered to be the first of its kind. “It spread pretty quickly,” she said. “A few years later, there were programs starting across the country. It’s now in all 50 states.” The Library of Congress, she said, used to track such programs; it doesn’t do it anymore, but when it stopped in 2007, there were more than 400.

This year’s 25th anniversary Seattle Reads selection brings back, for the first time, an author who’s participated in the program before; doing so was, Brandon said, “a fun way to look back.” Julie Otsuka came to Seattle in 2005 with her debut novel, “When the Emperor Was Divine,” about a Japanese American family’s experience with incarceration during World War II. She’s now back with “The Swimmers,” a brief, poetic novel about Alice, a woman quietly slipping into dementia, in the same way she slips into the water at a local pool for a regular, meditative swim. Alice’s family was also incarcerated during the war, and the troubled memories float back to her in the present day.

Advertising

Otsuka, in a phone interview from her home in New York, said that the 2005 Seattle Reads was her first city reading program. She’s since done many, but calls the Seattle program “one of the best.” She was stunned to meet numerous survivors of the incarceration camps at the events organized by the library.

“It was really humbling to be able to meet them after I’d been thinking about them and writing about them and dreaming about them for all the years that it took me to write the book, and I’ve never really been able to replicate that experience since,” she said. “It was a really amazing experience as a writer.”

For this year’s program, SPL has scheduled four public events with Otsuka on May 19 and 20. Two, at the Central Library and Southeast Seattle Senior Center, will focus more on the Japanese American incarceration experience, partnering with two speakers from the nonprofit Densho, Tom Ikeda and Naomi Kawamura. The other two, at the Lake City branch library and the Greenwood Senior Center, will focus more on memory and dementia, featuring neurophysicist Dr. Kristoffer Rhoads of the University of Washington. Otsuka said she’s never done an event with a neurologist before, and is excited by the idea. “It wasn’t my suggestion,” she said, “but it’s a great one.”

The Seattle Reads annual selections are chosen by a committee made up of both library staff and community members, with various criteria to be considered. The selected book should be by a living author, one who is available to visit the city and excited by the idea of talking directly to readers, and it should be available in paperback, so that the library can purchase more copies on its limited budget. It needs to be available in multiple formats for broad accessibility: e-books, audiobooks, large print, and, if possible, Braille. And ideally it should tie into some sort of zeitgeist issue, or some topic that’s specifically of interest to Seattle communities.

Though most of the selections have been novels (just a few: Ernest Gaines’ “A Lesson Before Dying” in 1999, Jhumpa Lahiri’s “The Namesake” in 2007, “The Submission” by Amy Waldman in 2012, Angela Fluornoy’s “The Turner House” in 2017, and Luis Alberto Urrea’s “The House of Broken Angels” last year), it’s not a requirement. Seattle Reads has featured several memoirs — Thi Bui’s “The Best That We Can Do” in 2019, “For All of Us, One Today: An Inaugural Poet’s Journey” by Richard Blanco in 2014, Gregory Martin’s “Stories for Boys” in 2013 — and one book about poetry, Bill Moyers’ “Fooling with Words: A Celebration of Poets and Their Craft,” in 2001.

SPL patrons can visit all of the selected titles in a new exhibit on display at the Level 8 Gallery at the Central Library, through June 26. “I’ve had a lot of fun spelunking in our archives,” Brandon said. The exhibit contains posters, discussion guides, ephemera-like bookmarks and buttons and photos from author appearances. There’s also art inspired by the selections. This year, papercut artist Lauren Iida is creating a “memory net” inspired by “The Swimmers,” which will also be displayed in the exhibit beginning May 19.

Advertising

Though Seattle Reads, like pretty much everything, had a bit of a rough go during the pandemic — the 2020 and 2021 programs (Tommy Orange’s “There There” and Brit Bennett’s “The Vanishing Half,” respectively) were digital-only — its organizers are looking forward to another vigorous 25 years. Brandon said she’s already excited about the 2024 selection, which has not yet been announced (though she hinted, “It’s a throwback!”).

And Otsuka looks forward to connecting with Seattle’s readers again. “I love the Q&As, the back and forth, the give and take,” she said. “There’s something about the energy of a room.”