By the end of September, nearly all of Seattle Public Library’s branches will finally be reopened. Three branches closed since the beginning of the pandemic are scheduled to reopen next month: Montlake (opening Sept. 1), Wallingford (Sept. 13), and Madrona-Sally Goldmark (Sept. 15). This makes 26 of 27 SPL branches open to in-building patrons; the 27th, NewHolly, will reopen later in the fall, according to an SPL news release.

Also on Sept. 1, SPL will expand hours of most of its branches, many of which are currently operating on limited schedules; beginning next week, most will be open every day. Though the libraries do not require social distancing and are open at 100% capacity, masks continue to be required in all SPL branches.

King County Library System and Sno-Isle Libraries currently have all branches open, though some still have modified hours. Both library systems also require masks of all patrons and staff.