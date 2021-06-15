After 15 months of closure, Seattle Public Library said Tuesday that the Central Library will reopen to the public on June 22. Nine other neighborhood branches — Columbia, Delridge, Greenwood, High Point, International District/Chinatown, Magnolia, Queen Anne, South Park and University — will reopen that week as well.

Initially, three levels of the Central Library (1, 3 and 5) will be open to visitors, including the Children’s Area, Adult Fiction and World Languages. Computers, wi-fi, self-checkout, reference assistance from librarians, restroom access and other services will be available as well. Other levels of the library will reopen in the coming weeks.

For all branches, masks and social distancing will continue to be required of patrons and staff until further notice.

With these additions, 17 of SPL’s 27 branches will have reopened. Of the remaining 10, five are currently offering curbside service and five (Fremont, Madrona-Sally Goldmark, Montlake, NewHolly and Wallingford) remain closed due to spatial limitations and/or staffing constraints, according to an SPL news release. Several more branches will reopen in early July; SPL will announce those one week before reopening.

King County Library System said earlier this month that all 50 of its branches would open for in-person visits by July 13. Sno-Isle Libraries currently has 20 out of 23 branches reopened; two of those still closed (Mill Creek and Arlington) will reopen in the next few weeks.