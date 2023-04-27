In response to concerns about the growing pace of book censorship across the country, Seattle Public Library has announced a new program to facilitate access to its collection. Beginning Thursday, SPL is joining Brooklyn Public Library’s Books Unbanned initiative, offering free access to e-books to young people nationwide, who are particularly affected by current book censorship efforts.

Andrew Harbison, director of SPL’s library programs and services division, said the library has been following the progress of the Books Unbanned program since it was announced by BPL about a year ago.

“We heard a lot of interest from our patrons and our staff in that program, and we started wondering what it would look like to have a partner in that program,” he said. Representatives from SPL connected with the Brooklyn library, and “we were really thrilled to find out that they were excited to have more libraries participating and advocating for access and intellectual freedom.”

Since Books Unbanned’s inception a year ago, the BPL reports that 6,300 teens from all 50 states have signed up for its National Teen eCard, and have checked out approximately 100,000 e-titles.

Last month, the American Library Association released new data showing the highest number of attempted book bans since ALA began compiling such data, more than 20 years ago. In 2022, the ALA said, 2,571 unique titles were targeted for censorship, a 38% increase from the previous year. The majority of those books were by or about members of the LGBTQIA+ community and people of color. Of these challenges, 58% targeted books and materials in school libraries, classroom libraries or school curricula; 41% targeted materials in public libraries.

The ALA’s list of the 13 most banned books of 2022, released earlier this week, included the Toni Morrison classic “The Bluest Eye,” and two books by Pacific Northwest authors: Jonathan Evison’s “Lawn Boy” and Sherman Alexie’s “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian.”

The Books Unbanned program through Seattle Public Library is open to any person aged 13 to 26 who lives outside King County. (Those living or working in King County are encouraged to apply for a local library card, which allows more checkouts and more access than the Books Unbanned program.) It is funded privately through the Seattle Public Library Foundation.

Harbison said that while SPL’s Books Unbanned efforts mirror those of the Brooklyn library system and are aimed at a similar national audience, adding the Seattle library system’s catalog means more titles are available to more young people.

“We also felt like it would be helpful to amplify the work that they were doing, and creating more geographic range. Brooklyn is a faraway place for some folks. Having a West Coast implementation, we thought, might reach audiences that hadn’t considered it.” The program is also potentially helpful to those in rural areas, with less access to libraries or bookstores.

He emphasized that the library will be closely monitoring how the program impacts demand on SPL’s collections, and adjusting with additional copies of popular titles if need be, purchased with SPL Foundation funding.

For information about obtaining a Books Unbanned card, see spl.org/BooksUnbanned.