Those eagerly wondering when Seattle Public Libraries might begin reopening got just a bit of news this week. In a message labeled “Road to Reopening,” SPL announced that it is beginning to contact patrons, starting this week, with instructions for how to return their books. Those who are not yet contacted should hold on to their books for now; all due dates have been extended until at least August 15.

Curbside pickup service, by appointment, is in the planning stages for several SPL locations, to begin no sooner than the end of July. Library buildings remain closed to the public, and there is no target date for them to reopen (though several branches are currently offering restroom access). All in-person events and meeting room bookings at SPL branches are cancelled until at least Sept. 7; during that time, the library is not able to accept donations of used books.

King County Library System is currently offering curbside pickup service at select branches. Like SPL, its buildings are not currently open to the public.