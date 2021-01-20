Seattle Public Library’s “Road to Reopening” continues, with expansion of curbside and return services announced this week.

The Magnolia and Northgate branches are now open for curbside pickup of held materials three days a week, bringing the total of branches now offering those services to 13 (out of 27).

Additionally, the Ballard, Broadview, Douglass-Truth, Lake City, Rainier Beach and Southwest branches are now expanding curbside service from three days a week to five.

The Magnolia, Northgate, Queen Anne, South Park and West Seattle branches are now open for returns, bringing the total number of branches offering those services to 18.

The majority of King County Library System branches (42 out of 50) are currently open for curbside pickup/returns. No branches, in either system, are yet open for walk-in patrons.