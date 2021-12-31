The Pacific Northwest likes to read, and what better way to get book suggestions than to ask around? In this monthly feature, we ask prominent Northwest residents what books they’re reading, rereading and recommending — and why.

This month: Gabriel Teodros, the South Seattle musician, KEXP DJ and author who gained global attention as a member of Abyssinian Creole and his solo debut album, “Lovework.” Teodros’ albums include “Earthbound,” “Children of the Dragon,” “Colored People’s Time Machine,” “Evidence of Things Not Seen” and “History Rhymes If It Doesn’t Repeat (A Southend Healing Ritual).” “What We Leave Behind,” his newest album, was released in 2020 with songs reflecting on the Black Lives Matter movement and the lives lost to COVID-19.

What book are you reading now?

I just finished two books on the same weekend: “Being Dead” by Jim Crace, which was this beautiful love story between scientists that starts at the moment they were murdered. I really loved how it stayed in this one moment throughout the length of the entire novel, and it connected their lives and deaths to literally everyone and everything around them. The other book I read last weekend was Octavia E. Butler’s “Fledgling,” which was the only book by Butler I had never read before. It was nice to be reminded of Butler’s power to grab my attention from the first page and leave me wanting more by the time the book was finished. “Fledgling” takes a familiar concept, vampires, and re-imagines them in a way I had never seen. Told from the perspective of a vampire, of course.

What book have you reread the most?

bell hooks’ “Communion.” bell hooks has had more of a profound impact on different areas of my life than any one writer, “Wounds Of Passion” helped shape the way I thought about writing when I was in high school, “Teaching To Transgress” is the most important book I ever read as an educator, and her entire series on love helped shape the way I think about relationships, friendships, masculinity, and more. Of all these books, “Communion” is the one I’ve revisited the most.

What book do you recommend other people read and why?

I think we are all collectively going through trauma on top of trauma these last few years especially, and the best book I’ve read so far on healing from trauma is “The Body Keeps The Score” by Bessel van der Kolk. It’s a subject that I think we are going to have to come back to time and time again in these years to come, and it’s a good reminder of the importance of staying connected.

— compiled by Jade Yamazaki Stewart