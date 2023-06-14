Ellen Acuario is a Seattle-based Korean American comedian who has been performing at local comedy clubs for nearly a decade.

Acuario is also a TikTok creator with over half a million followers. She posts comedy, videos with her family or shares her reactions to anti-Asian and racist content. The comic said, like most people, she started using the app during the pandemic, and never thought her content would reach as many people as it did. In particular, she says many young, Asian American users reach out to her with their shared immigrant family experiences.

This month, Acuario is releasing a children’s book, “Be You: The Adventures of Penguin and Panda,” a story she wrote to teach children of color to accept themselves for who they are, and not who society tells them to be. The book is Acuario’s first and is illustrated by Tremain Bowman, who connected with her over TikTok.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

What’s something you want readers to know about you and your book?

Over the last couple of years, I realized that Asian American kids, in particular, are wanting to be seen and heard just as I did when I was little. We’re seeing more representation, but in the midst of all that, I wanted to tell my children I want them to know that they can just be and it’s something I am finally learning at age 41. I think, for Asian Americans with immigrant parents, we feel this pressure to be all their hopes and dreams, or what they came to this country for. There’s a lot put on us and it becomes almost like a burden, in a way, to be like, all their sacrifices have to have meant something for us to be successful.

Was there a specific moment that pushed or inspired you to create this book? Why specifically a childrens book?

I had my big 40th birthday trip in Portugal with a couple of friends and on the way back home, I was missing my kids. I thought this trip was great, I had a fantastic time, but I missed my kids and in that moment, I realized I wanted to make a book for [them] to know that they can be anything. I’ve always thought as a mother, how can I be better? They are the future. I want to contribute to them being the best that they can be in their own skin.

Could you tell me a little bit more about illustrator Tremain Bowman?

I love that you asked me about him because it’s important that he’s seen. I noticed that he wrote a lot of comments on my videos and was following me, and something he said was very insightful, so I went on his page and [saw that] he’s an artist. He had a variety of works, and I thought he was very talented so I reached out to him and we became friends. We literally formed a friendship over TikTok, which sounds silly, but he is a wonderful person.

How collaborative was the process?

He just brought my vision with imagery, and it was very important for us to be doing this together, so it was a collaborative effort. I knew that this was for my boys. They literally have panda and penguin dolls that they sleep with even at 11 years old. They’re really round, fluffy and cute and that’s not typically Tremain’s art, his is very sophisticated and edgy. I just sent him the script of the story and asked if he could conjure up imagery for me. He took it and said, “Let me soak it in and come up with some visuals.” He sent me the first image of Panda and Penguin and I was like, that’s it.

What are some of the major themes that you wanted to include in this book?

In our Asian American community, [there is a] desire to be seen and heard to break the model minority stereotype. So for me, it was really important to implement this idea early toward children. I think a lot about how important those developmental years are and mine were very traumatic. My parents abandoned me in Korea when I was four and I blocked out a lot of stuff. I think that’s why it had to be a childrens book because that’s a sacred time for any parent to spend with their kids, to read to their children, or to watch them read. I think it’s important that we tell our children early that you don’t have to meet expectations. You can be comfortable in your skin first.

Who serves as inspiration for all the characters?

I specifically wanted to showcase an Asian American girl and I also wanted a Black boy because I was working with Tremain. Society puts us in these boxes, and I wanted to show that you don’t have to fit into a box to be who you are. Like me, as an Asian girl, I was always told I was too loud and that I was taking up too much space. That girl in the book is me.

How has your family and community reacted to the book?

My husband is the biggest supporter of anything I do and he was proud. My children love reading books and they were so excited. They heard me talk about it and they’ve been waiting nonstop. My TikTok community has been really excited for it.

Do you see yourself continuing the adventures of Panda and Penguin or writing other styles of books?

I hoped to keep it open-ended but one step at a time. I don’t want to get too ahead of myself, but that is the plan. Hopefully, I get to write more in this series with simple messages to help our children have more confidence in who they are and build them up.