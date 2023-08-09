The Pacific Northwest loves to read, and what better way to get book suggestions than to ask around? In this monthly feature, we ask prominent Northwest residents what books they’re reading, rereading and recommending — and why.

This month: Earlier this summer, we got book picks from Seattleite Asha Youmans, who with Alli Frank, is the author of three novels, most recently “The Better Half.”

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

What’s the last book you read?

The last one that really grabbed me was “Atomic Anna” by Rachel Barenbaum. It’s a time-traveling journey and it also involved comic books — two things I have always been passionate about. I shared both of those interests with my dad (pioneering local Black educator T.J. Vassar) as a kid. I grew up reading “X-Men” comic books, “The Avengers,” things like that; I love sci-fi and fantasy and paranormal. Rachel has written a very cinematic book, where a woman is pulled into these different worlds, kind of “Outlander”-style, to kind of solve the mystery of her own life. It’s hard to put down!

What is the book you have reread the most often and why?

A series from when I was a kid, by Jean M. Auel. “The Clan of the Cave Bear” is the first one; I think my dad got that for me when I was maybe 12. I just felt a big change in myself as a person after reading that book: the strength of my gender, of women and the magic of being a woman and what that must have meant ages ago and what it can mean for me now. Definitely influential!

What book do you think everyone should read and why?

“Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry” [by Mildred D. Taylor] was transformative for me as a kid. More currently, a book called “Starfish” by Lisa Fipps: a YA novel in verse about a young girl who struggles with everyone else’s image of her body. I feel like it would have saved me so much angst as a young girl, as a young person. It’s being just embraced by kids all over the world and I really, really felt a great connection to it. I think it’s just an important message about accepting physical differences that we see around us.