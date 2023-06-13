Books are usually the starting point for adaptations into various other mediums: musicals, TV shows, movies, etc. Seattle author Gin Hammond did the opposite, turning her play “Returning the Bones” into a novel of the same name.

Set to release on Juneteenth, “Returning the Bones” is based on the life of Hammond’s aunt Bebe, known to others as Carolyn Beatrice Hammond Montier, who was a pioneering Black doctor in the mid-20th century, rising in the face of racism to pursue her zeal for helping and healing others. Hammond spent a decade interviewing her aunt, at first to learn more about her family history and where she came from, before realizing she needed to share her aunt’s incredible stories with others.

Before the novel’s release, we spoke with Hammond about personal growth through travel, self-discovery, the connection between racism and antisemitism, and more.

The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Many plays are adapted from books — you did the opposite and adapted your play, a one-woman play at that, into a book. When did you decide to write the book, and what did that process look like? What did you find to be the most challenging part, if any?

The most challenging part, working backward, was not being able to talk to my aunt anymore. She’s the person who inspired the book, and she’s the main character, sort of. I named the main character after my aunt, but there were all sorts of things, because she had passed, that I had to make up. There’s the effort of making things up, but then there’s the pain of realizing, again, that this person is gone from my life. When I started writing the play, because it’s a time-based medium, I put details in other folders called “Save for the book” so I wouldn’t feel so bad about not being able to include them in the play.

I never thought that I would be using those files, and then Book-It Repertory Theatre liked the story so much, that they asked me to perform it, even though it wasn’t a book first. In their 30 years, they’ve never asked someone to do the play before the book was written, so the pressure was on to write the book.

You mentioned that the inspiration for the play/book came from the life of your aunt Bebe. Did you pull any aspects of your own experience into the work?

The aspect of feeling rather crushed by one’s family in terms of expectations, that was not hard to pull up, and traveling and wanderlust. I have Bebe wanting to live a very small life protected from all the horrors around her growing up in the Jim Crow South. And I love the way that travel changes me and opens up my eyes, and I wanted to be on that journey with her. The shoes that I wore in the play I wore in Paris, and I was thinking of her being with me as we walked along the wide, white boulevards.

Speaking of travel, that’s definitely one of the themes in “Returning the Bones” and how you need to get outside your bubble to see the world differently.

Yeah, one of the big questions that comes up in the book is “How do you choose between your people, your country, and yourself?” So, in Bebe’s travels, she meets people who have lost those things, and sees what it’s like, and sees some things beyond that. She’s presented with so many perspectives about how to see herself, how others see her, and how she sees others. I have it a little bit cringy intentionally because as we discover things and get our foundations rattled, it’s not always comfortable.

Bebe’s journey is one of self-discovery, unearthing the importance of her own needs versus those of others in her life and country. Did the long 10-year process of interviewing your aunt, in culmination with writing “Returning the Bones,” reveal anything about yourself?

I learned that to think you can predict what your life is going to look like and where the country is headed is a useless type of arrogance. It enervates a person, and what’s the point in that? You have to stay curious. We’ve got to keep working just as my aunt Bebe did in everyday ways to create the beautiful world we want to see.

“Returning the Bones” touches on many topics, including racism, antisemitism and the strong relationship between the two in the 1930s and 40s. Although your work is a historical piece, I found it very relevant to modern-day issues. Can you speak to the link between the two and their relation to today?

What grabs my attention first is thinking about all of the deniers. That there was no Holocaust, people who were trying to prevent the 1619 Project from being taught. Just trying to bury history. Those are things that they have in common that are independent of each other, in a way, but another thing that stood out to me — especially between World War I and World War II and all of the work that Paul Robeson was doing and the ideals that he was actively exploring — it seemed like whenever Blacks anywhere in the diaspora and Jews anywhere in the diaspora, when we get together, powerful things happen, and change is made. I thought it was worthwhile to remind readers of that. To stay open to each other and focus on what we have in common, especially when it has to do with recognizing each other’s full humanity so that it’s easier to stand up in the face of hate.

What does Juneteenth mean to you, and why did you decide to release your book on the holiday?

Juneteenth connects me to my Texas roots. I am an extremely light-skinned person, and all mixed up in me are all the sides of Black and white America. The oppressors and the oppressed, the people who triumphed, and the people who failed. When I think about Juneteenth, I think about the trajectory of my family and how it changed in such a powerful way — the absurd resilience of my grandfather. I think about this robust hope in the dream of America and putting that into action, and risking your life every day, just like soldiers do, but it’s a different kind of soldering that was happening there, on behalf of the greater good.