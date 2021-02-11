Ruth Dickey, executive director of Seattle Arts and Lectures since 2013, has been chosen as the new executive director of the National Book Foundation. The new role is one of national prominence in the book world, most recently held by Lisa Lucas, who left the position last year to become a senior vice president at the publisher Knopf Doubleday.

Dickey will become the fourth executive director of the NBF, which was founded in the late 1980s as a nonprofit to administer the National Book Awards. Those awards are considered to be among the most prestigious in the literary world. The NBF also presents educational and public programming around the country, in line with its vision statement: “to celebrate the best literature in America, expand its audience, and ensure that books have a prominent place in American culture.”

“Ruth Dickey brings the ideal combination of expertise and experience to lead the Foundation and advance our unique mission,” said David Steinberger, chair of the National Book Foundation’s board of directors, in a statement published today on the NBF’s website. “We were looking for a proven literary leader with a track record of engaging with a broad range of communities from all across our nation, and Ruth brings that and more to this role.”

During Dickey’s eight years at SAL, the organization greatly expanded attendance, subscribers, and the number of students served (focusing on students with the least access to arts experiences). Prior to joining SAL, she was founding executive director of the Clifton Cultural Arts Center (CCAC) in Cincinnati, Ohio, and executive director of New Futures in Burien, Washington, an organization that worked to create communities for families in low-income apartment complexes. Dickey is a writer whose first published collection of poetry, “Mud Blooms,” was selected for the MURA Award, won a 2019 Silver Nautilus, and was a finalist for the National Poetry Series.

Dickey will stay with SAL until May, to ensure a smooth transition and to help plan the organization’s annual fundraising gala, scheduled for April.