After a full year of virtual events, Seattle Arts & Lectures has announced a new season that includes a return to live presentations at multiple venues around Seattle — but, for the most part, not until 2022.

The 2021-22 season, announced Monday, is a hybrid one: Most fall events will be online only. Then, starting in January, all speakers will appear in person, with digital access available for those who prefer it. Winter and spring events will be held at Benaroya Hall, Town Hall, Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute and Hugo House.

As always, SAL offers a multitude of different series. This year’s Literary Arts series, SAL’s centerpiece event at Benaroya, will feature Lauren Groff (whose new book is “Matrix”), Louise Erdrich (“The Sentence”), Bernardine Evaristo (2019 Booker Prize winner for “Girl, Woman, Other”), Charles Yu (“Interior Chinatown”), Daniel James Brown (local author of “The Boys in the Boat” and recently “Facing the Mountain: A True Story of Japanese American Heroes in World War II”), and Richard Powers (“The Overstory,” “Bewilderment”). All but Groff and Erdrich will appear in person.

SAL’s first live event of the year will be author Anthony Doerr (“All the Light You Cannot See”), speaking at Benaroya and online Sept. 23 to kick off the SAL Presents series. The Women You Need to Know series will begin with author Maggie Nelson (who won the 2015 National Book Critics Circle Award for “The Argonauts,” and whose new book is “On Freedom: Four Songs of Care and Constraint”) in digital conversation with Danzy Senna on Sept. 14. Local author Ijeoma Oluo (“So You Want to Talk About Race”) will be curating a series called Our Existence Beyond Trauma, which will feature author Cathy Park Hong (“Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning”) and two additional speakers to be named. SAL will also present a poetry series and a journalism series.

Subscriptions for most series, as well as the 15-event Super SAL Series, are now on sale; individual tickets (for Doerr’s event and others) and digital-only subscriptions go on sale July 12. For more information, see lectures.org or call 206-621-2230 ext. 10.