Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel

2. Time is a Mother, Ocean Vuong

3. The Candy House, Jennifer Egan

4. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

5. French Braid, Anne Tyler

6. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles

7. A Sunlit Weapon, Jacqueline Winspear

8. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr

9. The Maid, Nita Prose

10. The Diamond Eye, Kate Quinn

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

2. Half Baked Harvest Every Day, Tieghan Gerard

3. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

4. The Wok, J. Kenji López-Alt

5. Bittersweet, Susan Cain

6. Nowhere for Very Long, Brianna Madia

7. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

8. The Storyteller, Dave Grohl

9. Ten Steps to Nanette, Hannah Gadsby

10. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones