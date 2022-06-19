Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel

2. This Time Tomorrow, Emma Straub

3. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

4. Ordinary Monsters, J.M. Miro

5. Time Is a Mother, Ocean Vuong

6. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

7. When Women Were Dragons, Kelly Barnhill

8. Sparring Partners, John Grisham

9. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt

10. Either/Or, Elif Batuman

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris

2. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

3. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

4. Embrace Fearlessly the Burning World, Barry Lopez

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

6. Atomic Habits, James Clear

7. River of the Gods, Candice Millard

8. The Wok, J. Kenji López-Alt

9. Half Baked Harvest Every Day, Tieghan Gerard

10. The Complete Maus, Art Spiegelman