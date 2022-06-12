Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel

2. This Time Tomorrow, Emma Straub

3. Sparring Partners, John Grisham

4. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley

5. When Women Were Dragons, Kelly Barnhill

6. Time Is a Mother, Ocean Vuong

7. Under the Whispering Door, TJ Klune

8. Book of Night, Holly Black

9. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt

10. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Happy-Go-Lucky, David Sedaris

2. Embrace Fearlessly the Burning World, Barry Lopez

3. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

5. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

6. Atomic Habits, James Clear

7. River of the Gods, Candice Millard

8. Half Baked Harvest Every Day, Tieghan Gerard

9. The Wok, J. Kenji López-Alt

10. Breath, James Nestor