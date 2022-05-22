Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel

2. Book of Night, Holly Black

3. The Candy House, Jennifer Egan

4. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

5. Time is a Mother, Ocean Vuong

6. When Women Were Dragons, Kelly Barnhill

7. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr

8. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley

9. The Hurting Kind, Ada Limon

10. Call Us What We Carry, Amanda Gorman

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

2. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

3. The Complete Maus, Art Spiegelman

4. Atomic Habits, James Clear

5. Essential Labor, Angela Garbes

6. Finding Me, Viola Davis

7. Half Baked Harvest Every Day, Tieghan Gerard

8. The Wok, J. Kenji López-Alt

9. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

10. The Storyteller, Dave Grohl