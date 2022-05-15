Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel

2. Book of Night, Holly Black

3. When Women Were Dragons, Kelly Barnhill

4. Time Is a Mother, Ocean Vuong

5. The Candy House, Jennifer Egan

6. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

7. Remarkably Bright Creatures, Shelby Van Pelt

8. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles

9. The Diamond Eye, Kate Quinn

10. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

3. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

4. This Will Not Pass, Jonathan Martin, Alexander Burns

5. The Complete Maus, Art Spiegelman

6. Half Baked Harvest Every Day, Tieghan Gerard

7. Atomic Habits, James Clear

8. Freezing Order, Bill Browder

9. Mi Cocina, Rick Martínez

10. The Wok, J. Kenji López-Alt