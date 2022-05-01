Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel

2. Fevered Star, Rebecca Roanhorse

3. Time is a Mother, Ocean Vuong

4. The Candy House, Jennifer Egan

5. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles

6. Lessons in Chemistry, Bonnie Garmus

7. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

8. French Braid, Anne Tyler

9. Bewilderment, Richard Powers

10. The Diamond Eye, Kate Quinn

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

2. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

3. Lessons from the Edge, Marie Yovanovitch

4. Half Baked Harvest Every Day, Tieghan Gerard

5. Bittersweet, Susan Cain

6. Freezing Order, Bill Browder

7. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones

8. The Wok, J. Kenji López-Alt

9. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

10. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard