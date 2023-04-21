“It’s like going to ‘Bookstore Land’ — there’s 27 rides,” said Phil Bevis, owner of Arundel Books in Pioneer Square. “It’s absolutely so much fun. It puts a bounce in our step all the way until summer.”

He’s talking about Seattle Independent Bookstore Day, the happiest day of the year for the city’s many booksellers — and book lovers. April 29 brings the ninth annual SIBD: The event originated in Northern California in 2014 and became a national event the following year. In the Seattle area, 27 local stores will be participating, with special Bookstore Day merchandise and activities like prize drawings, refreshments and contests, unique to each store. It’s a big boost for small local businesses during what’s normally a quiet month — it’s holiday shopping, but in April — whether customers visit one store or 27.

And the Passport Challenge is back, though it’s the 2022 model rather than the pre-pandemic one. Back in pre-COVID days, one could become a Bookstore Champion by visiting every participating store in one day and getting your passport stamped, winning the prize of 25% off at every store for a year. (Ask me about it; I did it three years in a row — the only time in history that the word “champion” and my name have been in immediate proximity.)

Because some of the stores are a bridge or a ferry ride away, it’s a long and exhausting day — and a crowded one, which led the SIBD committee, when the event returned last year after pandemic cancellations in 2020 and 2021, to come up with a compromise. Now it’s an easier, 10-day challenge, and a smaller but still enticing prize of a one-time 25% off at each store.

And there’s a new twist this year: Those who visit five bookstores during the 10-day range will receive a one-time 25% off coupon for one store. (The rules, whether doing the full or the partial challenge: You’re not required to make a purchase in any of the stores — but shopping is, of course, encouraged. And for stores with multiple locations, you only need to visit one.)

“We decided that because there are so many bookstores participating now, and some customers are still concerned about COVID, we want to make sure it’s comfortable for everyone,” said Annie Carl, owner of The Neverending Bookshop in Edmonds. She said there’s talk, though, of bringing the one-day dash back next year for the 10th anniversary of SIBD.

Bevis said that the vast majority of customer feedback he’s received has been positive about the change; book lovers say they appreciate not having to rush, to really be able to spend time browsing and enjoying the individuality of each store. (I can confirm that getting to more than two dozen bookstores in a day is not exactly a calm pursuit.) “It was a lot less frenetic for staff, too,” he said. “People are just in a really good mood.”

Tom Nissley, owner of Phinney Books and Madison Books, said last year’s Bookstore Champion total was 335 — compared with a pre-COVID peak of 636 in 2019. “That’s still a remarkable number to us, and we’re curious how this year will go, as we continue to wake up from the pandemic,” he said in an email. “Many people told us how much they liked the 10-day challenge, but I’m sure there are some people who were drawn by the sheer insanity of the one-day challenge.”

The list has grown from last year, with four joining the roster for the first time to make a total of 27: Ballast Book Co. in Bremerton, Left Bank Book Collective in Pioneer Square, Nook & Cranny Books on Capitol Hill, and Saltwater Bookshop in Kingston. To be eligible, a store must be within 20 miles of the Space Needle, and must have more than 50% retail sales from new books (rather than used).

The lineup also consists of Ada’s Technical Books (Capitol Hill), Arundel Books, Book Larder (Fremont), BookTree (Kirkland), Brick & Mortar Books (Redmond), Eagle Harbor Book Co. (Bainbridge Island), Edmonds Bookshop (Edmonds), Elliott Bay Book Co. (Capitol Hill), Fantagraphics Bookstore (Georgetown), Island Books (Mercer Island), Liberty Bay Books (Poulsbo), Madison Books/Phinney Books (Madison Park, Phinney Ridge), Magnolia’s Bookstore (Magnolia), The Neverending Bookshop, Open Books: A Poem Emporium (Pioneer Square), Page 2 Books (Burien), Paper Boat Booksellers (West Seattle), Queen Anne Book Co. (Queen Anne), Secret Garden Books (Ballard), Third Place Books (Lake Forest Park; Ravenna, Seward Park), Three Trees Books (Burien), University Book Store (University District), and The Wise Owl Books and Music (Tangletown).

Should you be looking for a bookstore challenge north of Seattle, there’s something else new this year: Snohomish County has an Independent Bookstore Day event, from April 26-29. Nine stores will be participating, handing out enamel pins and buttons personalized for each store; commemorative tote bags (because what says Bookstore Day more than a tote bag?) will be available to purchase. Information: st.news/SnoCo-books.

As the number of independent bookstores nationwide slowly grows, SIBD is a time to celebrate — with goofy events (Arundel is hosting a costume contest: Dress up as your favorite author or character from a book!) and gratitude.

“We’re all so super-different and we all serve different communities and customers,” said Carl, of the participating bookstores, “but we all share a love of books and book-selling. I love this time of year.”