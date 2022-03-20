BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Run, Rose, Run, Dolly Parton, James Patterson
2. Shadows Reel, C.J. Box
3. High Stakes, Danielle Steel
4. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley
5. The Lightning Rod, Brad Meltzer
6. One Italian Summer, Rebecca Serle
7. Berserk Deluxe Volume 10, Kentaro Miura
8. The Club, Ellery Lloyd
9. House of Sky and Breath, Sarah J. Maas
10. The Atlas Six, Olivie Blake
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Wok, J. Kenji López-Alt
2. One Damn Thing After Another, William P. Barr
3. Mission Possible, Tim Tebow
4. The Great Reset, Glenn Beck
5. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown
6. Jane Austen’s Table, Robert Tuesley Anderson
7. Red-Handed, Peter Schweizer
8. Find Your People, Jennie Allen
9. How Do I Un-Remember This?, Danny Pellegrino
10. From Strength to Strength, Arthur C. Brooks
Tribune Media Services