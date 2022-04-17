BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Run, Rose, Run, Dolly Parton, James Patterson

2. Sea of Tranquility, Emily St. John Mandel

3. The Candy House, Jennifer Egan

4. What Happened to the Bennetts, Lisa Scottoline

5. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley

6. The Recovery Agent, Janet Evanovich

7. Lover Arisen, J.R. Ward

8. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles

9. Shadows Reel, C.J. Box

10. The Diamond Eye, Kate Quinn

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak, Shannon Bream

2. Half Baked Harvest Every Day, Tieghan Gerard

3. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

4. Time Is a Mother, Ocean Vuong

5. Recessional, David Mamet

6. Nowhere for Very Long, Brianna Madia

7. Bittersweet, Susan Cain

8. Forever Boy, Kate Swenson

9. Glucose Revolution, Jessie Inchauspé

10. Life Makeover, Dominique Sachse

Tribune Media Services