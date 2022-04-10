BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Run, Rose, Run, Dolly Parton, James Patterson

2. What Happened to the Bennetts, Lisa Scottoline

3. The Diamond Eye, Kate Quinn

4. The Recovery Agent, Janet Evanovich

5. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley

6. Shadows Reel, C.J. Box

7. The Match, Harlan Coben

8. French Braid, Anne Tyler

9. One Italian Summer, Rebecca Serle

10. High Stakes, Danielle Steel

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Half Baked Harvest Every Day, Tieghan Gerard

2. The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak, Shannon Bream

3. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

4. The Whole Body Reset, Stephen Perrine

5. Genius Kitchen, Max Lugavere

6. The Great Reset, Glenn Beck

7. The Women of the Bible Speak, Shannon Bream

8. Korean American, Eric Kim

9. Life Force, Tony Robbins

10. CEO Excellence, Carolyn Dewar, Scott Keller, Vikram Malhotra

