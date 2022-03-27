BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Run, Rose, Run, Dolly Parton, James Patterson
2. The Match, Harlan Coben
3. Shadows Reel, C.J. Box
4. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley
5. High Stakes, Danielle Steel
6. The Lightning Rod, Brad Meltzer
7. One Italian Summer, Rebecca Serle
8. Memory’s Legion, James S.A. Corey
9. House of Sky and Breath, Sarah J. Maas
10. The Atlas Six, Olivie Blake
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Great Reset, Glenn Beck
2. WayMaker, Ann Voskamp
3. CEO Excellence, Carolyn Dewar, Scott Keller, Vikram Malhotra
4. One Damn Thing After Another, William P. Barr
5. D&D: Critical Role: Call of the Netherdeep, Wizards RPG Team
6. Lessons from the Edge, Marie Yovanovitch
7. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown
8. Life Force, Tony Robbins
9. The Wok, J. Kenji López-Alt
10. I’ll Start Again Monday, Lysa TerKeurst
Tribune Media Services
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.