By

BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Run, Rose, Run, Dolly Parton, James Patterson

2. The Match, Harlan Coben

3. Shadows Reel, C.J. Box

4. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley

5. High Stakes, Danielle Steel

6. The Lightning Rod, Brad Meltzer

7. One Italian Summer, Rebecca Serle

8. Memory’s Legion, James S.A. Corey

9. House of Sky and Breath, Sarah J. Maas

10. The Atlas Six, Olivie Blake

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Great Reset, Glenn Beck

2. WayMaker, Ann Voskamp

3. CEO Excellence, Carolyn Dewar, Scott Keller, Vikram Malhotra

4. One Damn Thing After Another, William P. Barr

5. D&D: Critical Role: Call of the Netherdeep, Wizards RPG Team

6. Lessons from the Edge, Marie Yovanovitch

7. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

8. Life Force, Tony Robbins

9. The Wok, J. Kenji López-Alt

10. I’ll Start Again Monday, Lysa TerKeurst

Tribune Media Services

Seattle Times staff

Most Read Entertainment Stories