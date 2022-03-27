Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Run, Rose, Run, Dolly Parton, James Patterson

2. The Paris Apartment, Lucy Foley

3. The Kaiju Preservation Society, John Scalzi

4. Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr

5. The Atlas Six, Olivie Blake

6. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

7. Call Us What We Carry, Amanda Gorman

8. The Maid, Nita Prose

9. The Lincoln Highway, Amor Towles

10. Give Unto Others, Donna Leon

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown

2. Lessons from the Edge, Marie Yovanovitch

3. The Wok, J. Kenji López-Alt

4. Breath, James Nestor

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

6. The 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones

7. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

8. The Storyteller, Dave Grohl

9. Red Paint, Sasha taqʷšəblu LaPointe

10. The Bald Eagle, Jack E. Davis