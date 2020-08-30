BESTSELLERS

As reported by Publishers Weekly

Hardcover fiction

1. Royal, Danielle Steel

2. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

3. 1st Case, James Patterson, Chris Tebbetts

4. The Guest List, Lucy Foley

5. The Jackal, J.R. Ward

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

7. 28 Summers, Elin Hilderbrand

8. The Order, Daniel Silva

9. Near Dark, Brad Thor

10. American Dirt, Jeanine Cummins

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Live Free or Die, Sean Hannity

2. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

3. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

4. Too Much and Never Enough, Mary L. Trump

5. Live in Love, Lauren Akins

6. Lose Weight Like Crazy Even If You Have a Crazy Life! Autumn Calabrese, Lauren Akins

7. Blitz, David Horowitz

8. Return from Siberia, John Shallman

9. Doesn’t Hurt to Ask, Trey Gowdy

10. The Answer Is …, Alex Trebek

