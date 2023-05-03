From a mind-bending sci-fi tale to a comedic look at immigration, the following books explore the trials and tribulations of Asian American life in the United States in biting, yet digestible ways. Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with these recommendations.

“The Chinese Groove” by Kathryn Ma. Ma brings compassion and humor to her latest novel as she paints an immersive story about a Chinese immigrant named Shelley who comes to America with very high hopes for a new life. But, unfortunately, things predictably (or not so predictably for Shelley) don’t go as planned, and instead of living the American dream of wealth and luxury, Shelley is forced to grapple with strained family relationships. “At once a harrowing immigrant tale and a humorous romp through cultural misunderstandings, ‘The Chinese Groove’ explores the everyday negotiations of romance and family ties, as well as the power of belief that helps us make our way through the world without breaking,” wrote the Los Angeles Review of Books.

“Your Driver Is Waiting” by Priya Guns. On the topic of comedy, Priya Guns’ debut novel, which was inspired by the iconic 1970s film “Taxi Driver,” melds satire and racial politics for a rollicking, sultry romance that sharply comments on classism and racism. Queer, Tamil protagonist Damani Krishanthan works as a ride-hailing driver in an unnamed North American city, struggling to make ends meet while caring for her mother and grieving her father’s death. “‘Your Driver Is Waiting’ houses the radical politics found in the work of Yara Rodrigues Fowler and Meena Kandasamy, yet the brazenness and forthrightness of her prose puts Guns in a space of her own,” wrote The Guardian editor Betsy Reed. “How far will you go for love, or to survive? What happens when you reach a tipping point? And ‘how do you know how to live when you’ve never been given the freedom to?’”

“All This Could Be Different” by Sarah Thankam Mathews. When “Your Driver Is Waiting” debuted, the Chicago Review of Books compared the novel to Jean Kyoung Frazier’s “Pizza Girl” and “All This Could Be Different” by Sarah Thankam Mathews. So, it seemed fitting to include Mathews’ work in this list too, which was a 2022 National Book Award Finalist. (“Pizza Girl” is a must-read too.) “On a surface level, it is a bildungsroman for queer millennials, complete with a reference to Goethe, capturing the mundanity and fragility of existence under capitalism, the ever-present threat of poverty, and the incandescent promise of joy,” read the New York Journal of Books. On a deeper level, “All This Could Be Different” beautifully captures the struggle of sexuality and gender through the lens of Western individualism.

“Yellowface” R.F. Kuang. R.F. Kuang’s forthcoming latest, out May 16, tackles cultural appropriation in the publishing industry and beyond when author June Hayward steals a manuscript from the recently deceased Athena Liu, an Asian American writer and college friend of Hayward. “Kuang provides a sharp analysis of publishing’s blind spots and guides the plot toward a thrilling faceoff between June and Athena’s ‘ghost,’” read a starred Publishers Weekly review. “This is not to be missed.” In this vein, also see Mithu Sanyal’s “Identitti.” Translated by Alta L. Price, the life of blogger and doctoral student Nivedita (aka Identitti) is upended when she discovers her favorite and awe-inspiring South Asian professor, Saraswati, is white.

“Flux” by Jinwoo Chong. For those who live to venture into the land of sci-fi and horror, Jinwoo Chong’s debut novel has been called “Donnie Darko” meets “Interior Chinatown.” Here, readers are introduced to Bo, Brandon and Blue, whose lives intersect through time travel. “‘Flux’ happily offers a moving appraisal of lives buffeted by personal and systemic traumas; a deep dive into the good, the bad and the ugly of self-serving corporate culture; and no shortage of ‘wait, what the heck just happened?’ thrills,” author Laird Hunt wrote for The New York Times.