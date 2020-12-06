From Publishers Weekly Hardcover fiction

1. Rhythm of War, Brandon Sanderson

2. Daylight, David Baldacci

3. A Time for Mercy, John Grisham

4. The Law of Innocence, Michael Connelly

5. All That Glitters, Danielle Steel

6. The Return, Nicholas Sparks

7. The Sentinel, Lee Child, Andrew Child

8. Fortune and Glory, Janet Evanovich

9. Tom Clancy Shadow of the Dragon, Marc Cameron

10. Piece of My Heart, Mary Higgins Clark

Hardcover nonfiction

1. A Promised Land, Barack Obama

2. Dungeons & Dragons: Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything, Wizards of the Coast

3. Forgiving What You Can’t Forget, Lysa TerKeurst

4. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey

5. Dolly Parton, Songteller, Dolly Parton