Should you be in need of a visit to the seaside, here’s one way to get there: Join the Moira’s Seattle Times Book Club discussion of John Banville’s “The Sea” at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at seattletimes.com/books.

“The Sea,” the Irish author’s 13th novel, is told from the point of view of a bereaved middle-aged man looking back at his life, remembering in particular the seaside town where he spent summer holidays as a child. The book won the Man Booker Prize in 2005, with a judge describing it as “a masterly study of grief, memory and love recollected.” Banville’s other novels include “The Book of Evidence,” “Infinities,” “Ancient Light”; he has also, under the pseudonym Benjamin Black, written a crime-fiction series set in 1950s Ireland.

This will be the 11th novel read by Moira’s Book Club; recent selections have included Sujata Massey’s “The Widows of Malabar Hill,” Julie Schumacher’s “Dear Committee Members” and Luis Alberto Urrea’s “The House of Broken Angels.”

To participate in our online discussion, just read the book, and bookmark this post (which will also be findable at seattletimes.com/books). Return to this post at noon on Sept. 2 to join the discussion, which will be below in the comments section.

If you’d like to join the Moira’s Book Club email list to receive reminders and links to discussions, contact Amy Wong at awong@seattletimes.com.