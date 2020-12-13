BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Ready Player Two, Ernest Cline
2. Deadly Cross, James Patterson
3. A Time for Mercy, John Grisham
4. The Return, Nicholas Sparks
5. Daylight, David Baldacci
6. The Awakening, Nora Roberts
7. The Law of Innocence, Michael Connelly
8. The Sentinel, Andrew Child, Lee Child
9. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett
10. Fortune and Glory, Janet Evanovich
Hardcover nonfiction
1. A Promised Land, Barack Obama
2. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey
3. Modern Comfort Food, Ina Garten
4. The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook, Kathy Doocy, Steve Doocy
5. Modern Warriors, Pete Hegseth
6. Guinness World Records 2021, Guinness World Records
7. Is This Anything?, Jerry Seinfeld
8. Untamed, Glennon Doyle
9. Dolly Parton, Songteller, Dolly Parton
10. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson
