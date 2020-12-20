BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Ready Player Two, Ernest Cline
2. A Time for Mercy, John Grisham
3. Deadly Cross, James Patterson
4. The Return, Nicholas Sparks
5. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett
6. Daylight, David Baldacci
7. The Awakening, Nora Roberts
8. The Sentinel, Andrew Child, Lee Child
9. The Law of Innocence, Michael Connelly
10. Fortune and Glory, Janet Evanovich
Hardcover nonfiction
1. A Promised Land, Barack Obama
2. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey
3. Bag Man, Rachel Maddow
4. Modern Comfort Food, Ina Garten
5. The Last Days of John Lennon, James Patterson
6. Guinness World Records 2021, Guiness World Records
7. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson
8. Modern Warriors, Pete Hegseth
9. Untamed, Glennon Doyle
10. Killing Crazy Horse, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard
Tribune Media Services
