Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association Hardcover fiction

1. Ready Player Two, Ernest Cline

2. The Cold Millions, Jess Walter

3. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

4. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman

5. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab

6. Rhythm of War, Brandon Sanderson

7. The Searcher, Tana French

8. The Sentinel, Lee Child, Andrew Child

9. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell

10. A Deadly Education, Naomi Novik

Hardcover nonfiction

1. A Promised Land, Barack Obama

2. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

3. The Best of Me, David Sedaris

4. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

5. Is This Anything?, Jerry Seinfeld

6. What It’s Like to Be a Bird, David Allen Sibley

7. Solutions and Other Problems, Allie Brosh

8. Modern Comfort Food, Ina Garten

9. Wintering, Katherine May

10. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy