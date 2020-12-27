Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Ready Player Two, Ernest Cline

2. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

3. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman

4. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell

5. The Cold Millions, Jess Walter

6. The Searcher, Tana French

7. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab

8. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens

9. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

10. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Hardcover nonfiction

1. A Promised Land, Barack Obama

2. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

4. Bag Man, Rachel Maddow

5. What It’s Like to Be a Bird, David Allen Sibley

6. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

7. Modern Comfort Food, Ina Garten

8. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson

9. Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey

10. The Best of Me, David Sedaris