Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Ready Player Two, Ernest Cline
2. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett
3. The Cold Millions, Jess Walter
4. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell
5. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman
6. The Searcher, Tana French
7. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia
8. A Time for Mercy, John Grisham
9. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
10. Before the Coffee Gets Cold, Toshikazu Kawaguchi
Hardcover nonfiction
1. A Promised Land, Barack Obama
2. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson
3. Bag Man, Rachel Maddow
4. Untamed, Glennon Doyle
5. The Best of Me, David Sedaris
6. Wintering, Katherine May
7. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson
8. Is This Anything?, Jerry Seinfeld
9. What It’s Like to Be a Bird, David Allen Sibley
10. Dolly Parton, Songteller, Dolly Parton, Robert K. Oermann
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.