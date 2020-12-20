Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Ready Player Two, Ernest Cline

2. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

3. The Cold Millions, Jess Walter

4. Hamnet, Maggie O’Farrell

5. Anxious People, Fredrik Backman

6. The Searcher, Tana French

7. Mexican Gothic, Silvia Moreno-Garcia

8. A Time for Mercy, John Grisham

9. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

10. Before the Coffee Gets Cold, Toshikazu Kawaguchi

Hardcover nonfiction

1. A Promised Land, Barack Obama

2. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

3. Bag Man, Rachel Maddow

4. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

5. The Best of Me, David Sedaris

6. Wintering, Katherine May

7. The Splendid and the Vile, Erik Larson

8. Is This Anything?, Jerry Seinfeld

9. What It’s Like to Be a Bird, David Allen Sibley

10. Dolly Parton, Songteller, Dolly Parton, Robert K. Oermann