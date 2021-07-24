Long drive? Book. Beach day? Book. Rained in? Book. Just bored? Book.
- Float away from your front porch or armchair with six brand-new paperbacks chosen by arts critic Moira Macdonald, from “Transcendent Kingdom” to “The City We Became” and more. Read the full story here.
- For 30 years, Magnolia’s Bookstore has stayed steadfast in one of Seattle’s most isolated neighborhoods. From Paul Constant, read about what has kept the store successful and in tune with its community. Read the full story, including Magnolia’s bestsellers, here.
- A migrant child washes up on a beach alive in Omar El Akkad’s “What Strange Paradise,” his follow-up to the bestselling “American War.” In his latest novel, El Akkad examines the international migrant crisis through the minds of a child. Read the full review here.
