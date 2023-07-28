The 50th anniversary of Elliott Bay Book Co., earlier this summer, was cause for celebration — and for reflecting on Seattle-area bookstore history. After I wrote about a few beloved but now-closed bookstores last month, readers contacted me to share favorite memories of their own. (Responses have been edited for length and clarity.)

Beatty Book Store (closed in 2002)

A wonderful bookstore filled with a veritable cornucopia of used books was the Beatty Book Store at 1925 Third Ave. downtown. The store was started by Mr. and Mrs. Beatty and was run for many years by their daughter Barbara and her husband Tom McGovern. They were wonderful folks who welcomed every customer with a smile and friendly greeting. Tom and Barb were inveterate bibliophiles happy to assist with any question or discuss the virtues of various authors and their creations. The store’s phone number was 728-BOOK.

When Tom and Barb decided to close their shop, many of their volumes were donated to Friends of the Library. Tom and Barb moved to Massachusetts to be closer to family there. They were both an important part in the vibrant history of Seattle’s love affair with books.

— Joe Martin

My very favorite “long gone” shop is Beatty Book Store. It was housed in a very old building on Third Avenue, kitty-corner from the Bon, with almost all used books and a book lover’s delight for browsing. … Thousands and thousands of books, some stacked on the floor, some on shelves up to the ceiling; several different rooms organized by subject. They also had an extensive art book section right on the main floor by the checkout counter. I treasure some of the unique art books I bought there and have never seen anywhere else.

— Adele Rosenperl

All for Kids Books & Music (closed in 2008)

I really miss All For Kids Books & Music, which began as a children’s music store, and with the change in ownership to Chauni Haslet moved to just north of University Village, took on the new name, and eventually added books for grown-ups. They had an amazing selection for teachers and a good program to support early childhood educators.

— Dinah Hartley

Shorey’s Bookstore (closed in 2000) and David Ishii Bookseller (closed in 2005)

Advertising

I remember wonderful weekend days spent browsing David Ishii, settling in for a while at Elliott Bay Books, and then checking out Taylor Bowie Books a couple doors down in Pioneer Square. And probably a stop at Shorey’s. Shorey’s published a great list of local-interest pamphlets such as Anna Louise Strong’s history of the Seattle General Strike from the Union Record. My head would swim from the excitement and dust allergies.

— Helen Gilbert

Two of the stores you mentioned stand out for me; Shorey’s and David Ishii. In the 1970s I was looking for an out-of-print book which I had seen previously only at the UW library. Shorey’s didn’t carry it but they provided the cure. They sent out postcards of inquiry to select booksellers around the country. Four months later they informed me a copy had been located and asked if I still wanted to purchase it. It was not inexpensive but remains a valued possession complete with a pre-internet slice of history. With Ishii, I found someone who shared at least three of my interests in life: fishing, baseball and hiking the Enchantments outside Leavenworth. It was a sad day when he closed his shop. And let us not forget a source not even considered by many to be a real bookstore: the outlet shop in the Jackson Federal Building selling all federal publications still in print. This was where I first learned about the Channeled Scablands of Eastern Washington from a slim pamphlet with photos, and purchased one of the volumes of “Ships of the Navy” which featured the destroyer my father served on in the 1920s. It made a hefty and quite unexpected birthday gift for him.

— William Waight

Red & Black Books (closed in 1999)

Red and Black was the LGBT (before Q) bookstore and hub for many political and sexual orientation groups. It was a haven of sanity for people coming out and a place to be at home in one’s identity. Very much missed in the community.

— Joan Newcomb

Square One Books (closed in 2010)

Square One Books in the West Seattle Junction was a lovely, tiny place with a nice kids’ section. Taken down by Barnes & Noble, which opened a mile or two south in Westwood Village — and is now gone too. Fortunately for West Seattle, Paper Boat Booksellers opened months before the pandemic.

— Hallidie Haid

And commenters on the story called out a number of other sadly missed bookshops: