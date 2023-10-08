RANT AND RAVE Rave to the Japanese Garden at the Arboretum, just beginning to show its colors! Rant to the person smoking a cigarette there (gross, yuck) then having the wherewithal to crush the butt on the pathway. Clueless.

RAVE to whoever designed T-Mobile Park with a retractable roof. I could not imagine the final week of the season dealing with rainouts, ticket issues, doubleheaders, pitching rotations out-of-whack, etc. I know it doesn’t get used very often, but thank God it’s there when we need it.

RANT to the public works departments and businesses that install speed bumps from one edge of a street to the other. Couldn’t you leave a small gap on either side for bike riders to use? Passing over speed bumps on a bike is uncomfortable, if not dangerous. And there is no need to have them right at the edge of the road to slow down vehicles.

RAVE to my local Crown Hill Walgreens pharmacy that quickly looked for a recently sent prescription for Paxlovid and guaranteed that it would be ready for my husband to pick up in 30 minutes, allowing his arrival before closing. A big thank you for your kindness and dedication to your job. Well done!

RANT to stores in shopping centers that close at 8 p.m. or earlier. If you work and want to shop and eat dinner, it is almost impossible. You get there, go to one or two stores, eat dinner and then that’s it. We left dinner just before 8 p.m. and most stores were dark and locked up, telling me they closed before their posted 8 p.m. closing. It used to be they were open until 9 p.m.

RAVE to the retired farmer in Hansville who so graciously allowed my artist friend to do plein-air painting on their property. They used one of their big tractors to level off the land so she could easily accommodate the ground with her walker. Their kindness was much appreciated.

RANT to my favorite airline for requiring boarding passes on an app. I can’t get my TSA status on the app, so I can’t use the TSA line.

RAVE to the thousands of people who attended the annual Luminata event at Green Lake on Saturday, Sept. 23, the day of the fall equinox. The Fremont Arts Council was supported by the sales of community-made lanterns to make this event happen, which all could have failed if Mama Nature’s rains had not relented at about 4:30 p.m. (thanks, Mom). The FAC thanks the many folks who braved the iffy weather, bought lanterns and had a wonderfully lighted walk around Green Lake, among the other illuminated art installations, while dancing to a lovely samba band, VamoLá!

RANT to an airline for charging me an extra $150 fee for a simple name change from my daughter to my son, for a flight they were accompanying me on to Redding, Calif. to attend a family celebration of life (I am a nonagenarian). Also upon arrival in Redding, my luggage was lost, but finally found and then sent to my home. I will use another airline for all future flights.