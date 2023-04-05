New York-based novelist Rachel Heng struck a nerve with her 2018 debut, “Suicide Club,” a gripping dystopian exploration of wealth, wellness culture and health inequity. Her latest, “The Great Reclamation,” published by Riverhead Books last month, explores and somewhat reimagines the growth — geographical, economic, cultural — of Singapore, where Heng grew up.

The book follows a young boy named Ah Boon from childhood in a fishing family to schooling to falling in love and growing up to face hard choices as the geopolitical landscape shifts around him. As a child, Ah Boon has an almost magical ability to locate otherwise unseen islands where fishing is abundant. But when his parents send him to be the only member of the family with a formal education, things change.

From the end of British colonial rule to Japanese occupation to a postwar capitalist boom, “The Great Reclamation” is at once a coming-of-age story, a study of humanity and family, and a portrait of what it means to live in an increasingly globalized and growth-centered world.

The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What inspired this story?

It started from the idea of this land reclamation project that really happened. I went to primary school on the eastern coast of Singapore. In school one day, a teacher said, “The ground we’re sitting on right now used to be the sea.” That stuck in my mind so strongly because it was this terrifying thought that seemed impossible. It seemed like magic in real life. For a kid, I think there was something very exciting and awe-inspiring but also very scary about that. That was the seed of wanting to write about that enormous change of the physical landscape, but also trying to capture this sense of the massive and rapid changes that happened in Singapore in economic conditions, the standards of living, the ways in which the country is pretty unrecognizable to what it was 50 years ago.

I grew up hearing stories from my mom and from my aunts about their childhoods and it would sound like a totally different country. They grew up without running water; my mom would always say whenever it rained, the water would come in and there would be cockroaches flooding the floor. That’s so far from the Singapore we think of today, this super clean, modern, sanitized, really “advanced” place — the Singapore of the “Crazy Rich Asians” image of a glittering skyscape. Which is certainly not representative of Singapore even today. With this book, I was trying to capture some of the mixed feelings that go into living through that.

Can you expand on the ways in which the story is about a physical and a spiritual connection to place?

Growing up in Singapore in my lifetime, I saw such massive changes. I remember there was this part of the country that was next to the big highway that you would cross going east to west. Every time we drove past there, there were all these trees you would see and it looked almost like a plantation. I never knew what that was. That used to be a swamp that they filled in; the trees are there to stabilize the ground so that the land can then be built on. That’s where the Marina Bay Sands [luxury hotel] is. I think it’s a question that many Singaporean writers and artists and people in general grapple with — what memory means when all those physical markers of memory are gone. You think that the land and buildings and trees last longer than human lives, and it can feel really disorienting when they change in the span of just a few years.

How did you approach the innocence and trauma of childhood?

I love writing child narratives. I knew from the beginning that the main character in this book, Ah Boon, would be a child. I wanted to explore what it would be like trying to make sense of your sense of self and who you are amidst a country that’s figuring out who it is and who it wants to be as a nation.

Having a child narrator is also really interesting and useful for a writer because then you can look at all the different points of view through this almost innocent lens without preconceptions or understanding. Seeing Ah Boon grapple with the implications of what’s going on around him, not just politically or morally, but also what it means for his family and the people that he loves. That’s what he’s most concerned with from the outset, because he’s a child trying to orient himself within this system of morals and ideology, but also within a community and with the people he most loves.

What aspects of forces like colonialism and capitalist modernization felt most important for you to explore?

The book starts in 1941, so right before World War II and some years before the end of colonialism, but toward the tail end of the colonial period. I didn’t want it to be a World War II novel per se because that feels like a time period that is very rich in narrative already. But Japanese occupation is something relatively known in Singaporean history, so I wanted it to be a part of the book, because it was part of the history of the time, but not to take over.

I think capitalist modernization comes directly out of British colonialism. This sense of economic extraction is paramount. That was what the British did, and the capitalist extraction that happens after is essentially Singaporeans saying, “How can we do what they did, but for ourselves?” But it’s still the same logic of economic extraction, except what you’re extracting is your own home, so you live with the consequences of that. And, obviously, different people in Singapore benefit differently from it.

Can you talk more about the idea of reclamation — physical land reclamation, reclamation of memory, of an identity or statehood.

I didn’t have any grand theories or ideas behind it. The Great Reclamation was the name of the actual land reclamation project. And that really struck me as capturing that sense of optimism, but also immense hubris, to name something that. I think there is this sense of an attempt to reclaim something after so much was lost. But at the same time, that act of reclaiming is violent. So the term itself is ironic. You can never reclaim anything lost. But you keep trying. And no matter how great it sounds, the loss will still be there. Also, reclamation always struck me as a really interesting term for the making of land from sea, because what are you reclaiming exactly? It’s not as if there was land there before. So it is also a bit of a euphemism for what is being done, which is creating from nothing.