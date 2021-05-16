Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir
2. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman
3. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro
4. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
5. Great Circle, Maggie Shipstead
6. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab
7. Whereabouts, John Grisham
8. Sooley, Malcolm Gladwell
9. The Consequences of Fear, Jacqueline Winspear
10. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Premonition: A Pandemic Story, Michael Lewis
2. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest, Suzanne Simard
3. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson
4. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
5. Persist, Elizabeth Warren
6. Broken Horses, Brandi Carlile
7. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner
8. The Bomber Mafia, Malcolm Gladwell
9. Rooted: Life at the Crossroads of Science, Nature, and Spirit, Lyanda Lynn Haupt
10. Dusk, Night, Dawn, Anne Lamott
