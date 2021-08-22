Local scene

From the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir

2. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

3. Billy Summers, Stephen King

4. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid

5. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro

6. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab

7. Once There Were Wolves, Charlotte McConaghy

8. The Paper Palace, Miranda Cowley Heller

9. The Cellist, Daniel Silva

10. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

3. This Is Your Mind on Plants, Michael Pollan

4. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

5. World Travel, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever

6. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

7. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

8. Fox and I, Catherine Raven

9. The Premonition, Michael Lewis

10. I Alone Can Fix It, Carol Leonnig, Philip Rucker