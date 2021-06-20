Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir
2. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
3. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman
4. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid
5. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro
6. Legends of the North Cascades, Jonathan Evison
7. While Justice Sleeps, Stacey Abrams
8. The Other Black Girl, Zakiya Dalila Harris
9. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah
10. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Anthropocene Reviewed, John Green
2. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard
3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
4. Somebody’s Daughter, Ashley C. Ford
5. The Bomber Mafia, Malcolm Gladwell
6. World Travel, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever
7. Facing the Mountain, Daniel James Brown
8. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson
9. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner
10. Untamed, Glennon Doyle