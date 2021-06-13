Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir

2. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

3. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman

4. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro

5. Malibu Rising, Taylor Jenkins Reid

6. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab

7. Legends of the North Cascades, Jonathan Evison

8. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

9. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah

10. While Justice Sleeps, Stacey Abrams

Hardcover nonfiction

1. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard

2. The Anthropocene Reviewed, John Green

3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

4. World Travel, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever

5. Facing the Mountain, Daniel James Brown

6. How the Word Is Passed, Clint Smith

7. The Bomber Mafia, Malcolm Gladwell

8. The Premonition, Michael Lewis

9. After the Fall, Ben Rhodes

10. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner