Local scene

Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association

Hardcover fiction

1. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir

2. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman

3. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig

4. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro

5. While Justice Sleeps, Stacey Abrams

6. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

7. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah

8. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab

9. The Plot, Jean Hanff Korelitz

10. Great Circle, Maggie Shipstead

Hardcover nonfiction

1. The Anthropocene Reviewed, John Green

2. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard

3. Facing the Mountain, Daniel James Brown

4. World Travel, Anthony Bourdain, Laurie Woolever

5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy

6. The Premonition, Michael Lewis

7. The Bomber Mafia, Malcolm Gladwell

8. Untamed, Glennon Doyle

9. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner

10. Noise, Daniel Kahneman