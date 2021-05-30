Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir
2. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman
3. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
4. While Justice Sleeps, Stacey Abrams
5. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett
6. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab
7. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro
8. Great Circle, Maggie Shipstead
9. Whereabouts, Jhumpa Lahiri
10. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Anthropocene Reviewed, John Green
2. Facing the Mountain, Daniel James Brown
3. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
4. The Premonition, Michael Lewis
5. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard
6. Crying in H Mart, Michelle Zauner
7. Zero Fail, Carol Leonnig
8. Noise, Daniel Kahneman
9. The Bomber Mafia, Malcolm Gladwell
10. Untamed, Glennon Doyle