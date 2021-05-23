Local scene
Current bestsellers from the Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association
Hardcover fiction
1. Project Hail Mary, Andy Weir
2. While Justice Sleeps, Stacey Abrams
3. The Midnight Library, Matt Haig
4. The Hill We Climb, Amanda Gorman
5. Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro
6. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, V.E. Schwab
7. Great Circle, Maggie Shipstead
8. Whereabouts, Jhumpa Lahiri
9. The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett
10. The Four Winds, Kristin Hannah
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Premonition, Michael Lewis
2. Facing the Mountain, Daniel James Brown
3. Cryin in H Mart, Michelle Zauner
4. Finding the Mother Tree, Suzanne Simard
5. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy
6. The Bomber Mafia, Malcolm Gladwell
7. Yearbook, Seth Rogen
8. Untamed, Glennon Doyle
9. Caste, Isabel Wilkerson
10. Broken Horses, Brandi Carlile