BESTSELLERS
As reported by Publishers Weekly
Hardcover fiction
1. Portrait of an Unknown Woman, Daniel Silva
2. The 6:20 Man, David Baldacci
3. Shattered, James Patterson, James O. Born
4. The Hotel Nantucket, Elin Hilderbrand
5. The It Girl, Ruth Ware
6. Sparring Partners, John Grisham
7. Rising Tiger, Brad Thor
8. The Big Dark Sky, Dean Koontz
9. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, Gabrielle Zevin
10. Grace Under Fire, Julie Garwood
Hardcover nonfiction
1. The Power of One More, Ed Mylett
2. Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel, Wizards RPG Team
3. Battle for the American Mind, Pete Hegseth
4. The Metaverse, Matthew Ball
5. Bake, Paul Hollywood
6. Atlas of the Heart, Brené Brown
7. Thank You for Your Servitude, Mark Leibovich
8. Killing the Killers, Bill O’Reilly, Martin Dugard
9. Dirtbag, Massachusetts, Isaac Fitzgerald
10. The World’s Worst Assistant, Sona Movsesian
